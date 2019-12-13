Bollywood Hungama

Aamir Bashir becomes the latest addition to the star cast of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aamir Bashir, who was last seen in Inside Edge 2, is one of the finest and underrated actors of the industry. His work as Bhaisaab in the series was quite a pivotal one and his performance did garner a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike. Now, he has been roped in for Mira Nair’s upcoming six-part series, A Suitable Boy with Tabu and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

The series is based on Vikram Seth’s namesake novel and Mira Nair is one of the best directors has roped in quite an ensemble cast that includes Vinay Pathak, Rasika Duggal, and Vijay Verma among the others. Aamir Bashir was very happy to join the cast and portray the role of Nawab Sahib of Baitar in this Mira Nair’s directorial. The actor couldn’t stop praising Vikram Seth’s work and is honoured to be a part of this project.

We’re too excited to watch the Mira Nair’s version of Vikram Seth’s novel!

Also Read: Tabu poses happily with director Mira Nair as she wraps the shoot of A Suitable Boy

