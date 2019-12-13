Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.12.2019 | 11:56 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

BREAKING! Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter passes away

BySubhash K. Jha

In a shocking though not unexpected turn of events, yesteryears’ boxoffice queen the ebullient  Moushumi Chatterjee known for her dancing eyes and mischievous  smile, lost her daughter Payal after a long battle to save her life.

BREAKING! Moushumi Chatterjee's daughter passes away

Payal suffered from a lethal form of diabetes. Married into a business family, Payal was apparently in a coma for some time year. Last year, Moushumi went through a bitter courtroom battle with her daughter’s husband and in-laws over Payal’s medical treatment and visiting rights. She accused her daughter’s in-laws of neglect and refusal to let the mother meet her daughter. Charges that they denied.

In an interview in 2017 when Moushumi’s last film Piku was released, the actress had proudly said to me, “Both my daughters are well-settled. The elder one Payal works with Disney and the younger Megha did two films but quit to become a social worker. Everyone comes with their own destiny in life.”

In the past few years, Moushumi has become increasingly secluded  from the film industry. An old colleague and co-star says, “I haven’t seen Moushumi for years. She has shown no interest in keeping up with any of her colleagues. I’m shocked to hear about her daughter. May God give Moushumi the strength to deal with this tragedy.”

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Urvashi Rautela to star in Hindi remake of…

Actor Pushpa Joshi, the grandmother from…

Breaking! Priyadarshan signs Pranitha…

Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Azmi passes…

BREAKING: SS Rajamouli signs Irish actress…

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s father…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification