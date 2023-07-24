comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aahana Kumra slams BMC for neglected Mumbai roads and taxpayer money misuse; says, “Do better than putting your posters”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aahana Kumra slams BMC for neglected Mumbai roads and taxpayer money misuse; says, “Do better than putting your posters”

en Bollywood News Aahana Kumra slams BMC for neglected Mumbai roads and taxpayer money misuse; says, “Do better than putting your posters”

In a series of tweets, Aahana Kumra expressed her frustration over the poor condition of Mumbai's roads and questioned BMC. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Aahana Kumra recently took to Twitter to vent her frustration over the deplorable condition of Mumbai's roads and questioned the utilisation of taxpayers' money by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Her fiery tweets not only garnered widespread attention but also triggered a heated debate among netizens about the city's crumbling infrastructure.

Aahana Kumra slams BMC for neglected Mumbai roads and taxpayer money misuse; says, “Do better than putting your posters”

Aahana Kumra slams BMC for neglected Mumbai roads and taxpayer money misuse; says, "Do better than putting your posters"

In a series of scathing tweets, the Lipstick Under My Burkha actress directed her ire towards the BMC and expressed her concerns about the ongoing plight of Mumbai's roads. The actress minced no words as she wrote, "Bombay roads don't deserve our taxes! That's our hard-earned money going into putting up posters of corrupt politicians! We pay for their expensive cars, expensive houses, Z plus security! Where is my tax money going!?" In a clear message to the authorities, she tagged @mybmc and Bharati Lavekar, the MLA of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Khuda Haafiz actress's frustration with the situation was palpable as she urged the authorities to take immediate action and improve the city's infrastructure. "Enough is really enough! We need better infrastructure!! It's the same story year after year! We get damber roads instead of concrete! We can't walk! We can't drive! We are crippled because you guys are so bloody corrupt! Do better @mybmc! Do better than putting your posters!" she voiced in another tweet.

The 38-year-old actress didn't shy away from drawing attention to the recurring issues faced by the citizens due to the deteriorating condition of Mumbai's roads. In a third tweet, she lamented, "This is 2023, and this is the plight of our roads every year! They put dambar and expect us to drive our cars, walk on these roads! I am not paying taxes for these sh*t roads! That's it! @mybmc @MMRDAOfficial @BJP4Maharashtra @LavekarBharati! Give us our basic infrastructure!"

Kumra's critique of the BMC's handling of the city's infrastructure problems struck a chord with citizens who are also demanding better living conditions. As the issue gained momentum on social media, numerous individuals voiced their grievances, sharing personal experiences of the challenges they face daily due to poor road conditions.

Also Read: Aahana Kumra opens up on campism in Bollywood; says, “Our industry is too superficial”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Bollywood Hungama

