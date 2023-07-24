comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt says Sonu Nigam’s ‘Ro Lein De’ song comes at a very important point in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: “It’s truly and extremely soulful”

another important song from the album is 'Ro Lein De' sung by Sonu Nigam which the makers are truly excited about.

By Monica Yadav -

With only a few days left before the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are leaving no stone unturned in terms of promotions. Helmed by Karan Johar, the makers have already unveiled three songs from the film – ‘Tum Kya Mile’, ‘What Jhumka’ and ‘Ve Kamaleya’. As the fourth song ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’ will be releasing today at a live event in Kolkata, the excitement is unmatched. However, another important song from the album is ‘Ro Lein De’ sung by Sonu Nigam which the makers are truly excited about. A glimpse of the song was crooned by the singer himself at a recent event.

EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt says Sonu Nigam’s ‘Ro Lein De’ song comes at a very important point in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: “It’s truly and extremely soulful”

At the fan experience event of Spotify India, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, music director Pritam, singers Sonu Nigam and Jonita Gandhi were in attendance. Since the film gives an ode to old classics from the 60s and 70s, the album also features one of the legendary singers of our generation – Sonu Nigam. When Bollywood Hungama journalist asked if it was intentional to keep the release of the singer’s song near to the release, Pritam said, “Just 2-3 days prior to this event, I composed the song with Sonu Nigam, but I had the song for some time. But the moment it was made clear that Sonu will be singing it, I thought I will change the song, and do a fresh number with him. There is little pressure when you compose a song with Sonu.”

“I kept dragging the process for 2-3 months until it was time to release the song, and when I saw all the songs in a row, it was working superbly with the film. Only then I called Sonu Nigam, while he was on a vacation in Mauritius,” he added.

Adding to that, Alia Bhatt said that the song comes at an important juncture in the movie and that’s why they wanted hold back the song. “It comes at a very important point in the film. So in terms of narrative and visual, we can’t give that out. I think in a way you do kind of hold onto your ikka (ace) till the very end. It is a very impactful and important moment in the film. It’s truly and extremely soulful.”

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.

