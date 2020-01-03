Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.01.2020 | 10:08 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

’83: Kabir Khan reveals that the Tunbridge Wellswhich paid tribute to Kapil Dev after he returned to the ground 36 years later

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Director Kabir Khan has put his heart and soul in his next, ’83, with Ranveer Singh portraying the role of Kapil Dev. The team left for an elaborate schedule in June and even shot at the famous Tunbridge Wellswhich stadium where Kapil Dev scored the iconic 150 runs in an ODI against Zimbabwe. While there is no video evidence of this historic moment, the staff at Tunbridge Wellswhich surprised Kapil Dev pleasantly!

’83 Kabir Khan reveals that the Tunbridge Wellswhich paid tribute to Kapil Dev after he returned to the ground 36 years later

While Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath accompanied the team to keep an eye on their stance and give them their expert advice, Kabir asked them to accompany the team for shoots as well. During the shoot, Kabir revealed that the ground officials surprised them with a plaque celebrating Kapil Dev’s record-breaking score. When they found out that Kapil was returning to the ground after 36 years, the county got really excited and it was like their hero had returned.

Kabir reveals that the ground is beautiful but not a lot of matches have happened there. Slated to release on April 10, ’83 also marks the first film of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone post marriage.

Also Read: “If a character has toxic masculinity, that is not the problem,” says Kabir Khan while talking about Kabir Singh

More Pages: '83 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

’83 Kabir Khan reveals that the Tunbridge Wellswhich paid tribute to Kapil Dev after he returned to the ground 36 years later

Sunny Leone opens up about the #MeToo…

Neha Dhupia talks about the sexism she faced…

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan green lights Rajkumar…

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she will play roles…

Shahid Kapoor is happy that Kabir Singh was…

Deepika Padukone reveals details about her…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification