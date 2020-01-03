Salman Khan is presently busy shooting for his Eid 2020 release, Radhe, which is his third collaboration with Prabhu Dheva after Wanted and the recently released, Dabangg 3. Though there have been several speculations about his next from Radhe ranging from Kick 2 to Satte Pe Satta remake, the 54-year-old superstar hasn’t signed on for any film. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that he is contemplating on several subjects which are offered to him and will take a call on his next only once Radhe is out of his system.

“Kabir Khan, who wrapped up shooting for ‘83 recently, has narrated an idea to Salman, which he has loved. The duo have discussed a probably collaboration and might go ahead with the same once Kabir locks the script and screenplay. Both of them are eager to collaborate after a 4 year break,” revealed a source close to the development.

Salman and Kabir have previously worked on two blockbusters, Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and one dud, Tubelight, following which there have been reports about a fall-out between the two. The duo however has never spoken about the alleged fall-out. Kabir was recently spotted with Salman at two occasions – the premiere of Dabangg 3 and Arpita Khan’s Christmas party. “It is in a very nascent stage and things will be clear on this towards the second half of the year. Salman will finish another film before moving onto Kabir’s next, if things materialize as expected,” the source added.

Kabir is currently working on the post-production of his upcoming sport-drama, ‘83, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. He is simultaneously also developing the script of his next with his team of writers. “Salman – Kabir film belongs to an exciting space, which neither of the two have explored before and the collaboration will definitely happen once the script is final. There is no bad blood between them now as they are aware about being a formidable force together, forming a winning combo,” the source concludes on an optimistic note.

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan OFFERED Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty’s Hum Paanch?