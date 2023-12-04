28 Years of Ram Jaane: “As Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had become a huge hit, director was not ready to cut any footage of Shah Rukh Khan; I told them, ‘The shot is over. Why are you keeping it?’” – Vinay Shukla

Ram Jaane (1995), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, completed 28 years on December 1. The film was a decent success at the box office but doesn’t have a recall value. It had mixed word of mouth and writer Vinay Shukla, on a podcast called ‘Love Of Cinema’ by Himanshu Joglekar, revealed what went wrong with the film. He began by saying that Shah Rukh Khan became ‘indulgent’ and overused phrases like ‘halwa hai kya’ and ‘khallas’. He further told Himanshu that Puneet Issar talking in tapori lingo along with Shah Rukh also dented the impact.

Vinay Shukla continued, “At that time, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) became a huge, huge hit. As a result, the editor and director were not ready to cut any footage of Shah Rukh Khan. I felt that the film was loosely edited. It should have been crisper.”

He further added, “There was some jamela in the editing. They restructured a certain portion of the film. A song was interpolated in a scene. It marred the flow of the story.” He also said, “I wish the film was more imaginatively handled.”

Vinay Shukla then shocked the listeners of ‘Love Of Cinema’ as he revealed, “Some shots became dead. His (Shah Rukh Khan’s) expressions had become static. They didn’t even cut the portion. I vehemently tried to convince both. But they refused to listen to me as SRK had become a darling of the masses.” He also added, “I told them, ‘The shot is over. Why are you keeping it?’.”

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, released 1 ½ months before Ram Jaane, on October 20, and became a rage across the nation. While DDLJ opened at Rs. 55 lakhs, Ram Jaane had a bigger opening, as it collected Rs. 62 lakhs on the first day.

