WOW! Shahid Kapoor-Shree Narayan Singh’s film gets a title and it’s too good

Shree Narayan Singh had a forgettable directorial debut with Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai in 2012, which sank without a trace. But he persevered, continued his editing work and finally got recognition with Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, released earlier this year. In less than a month of the release of this social satire, it was announced that the director would be making his next on the common man’s fight against electricity providing companies. What’s more, they even got actor Shahid Kapoor on board to play the lead. There were reports going around that the film is titled Roshni.

But today, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers of this film have announced the title of the film through a quirky video. The film has been titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu. From the title announcement video, it’s clear that the film speaks about a very important issue of how people are forced to cough up money for hefty power bills even when they are not getting uninterrupted electricity throughout the day. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha had tackled the problem of open defecation and how even those who could afford toilets in their house still want to relieve themselves in the open. The subject was treated very well by Shree Narayan Singh, earning him accolades and a lot of moolah for the film at the box office. Hence, there’s a lot of hope that he would helm the subject of Batti Gul Meter Chalu very well too.

Just like Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is also produced by KriArj Entertainment and T-Series has joined in as co-producer. The rest of the star cast is not finalized. A section of media had speculated that Katrina Kaif is paired opposite Shahid Kapoor. Some also claimed that Abhishek Bachchan will play the second lead actor of the film. But the makers have slammed these reports and as of now, only Shahid has been signed.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s pre-production is going on at present. Shree Narayan Singh and his team are travelling across north India to conduct a recce for the shoot, after which filming will begin. The film is expected to release next year.