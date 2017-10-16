SCOOP: KANGANA Ranaut changes TRACKS! Her next MOVIE is NOT Teju but a THRILLER…

Post the controversy with Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut is today in the news for wrong reasons but here is some good news for the actress to cheer for. After her historical film, Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi, gets complete in January 2018, her next film will roll next year. But it is not her directorial debut, Teju but a thriller and speculation is that the film might be produced by Prerna Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment.

Says a trade source, “Kangana is very excited about her next project after Manikarnika. Interestingly, it’s not a woman-centric film which Kangana is known to do but a whodunit mystery thriller which will be helmed by a newbie director. The as-yet-untitled movie will also have a mainstream top hero opposite her. The script has been finalized and the casting for the film has already begun. While Teju was to be next after Manikarnika, right now this will be her next. Post Manikarnika, the actress will start prepping for this film as Teju has been postponed to mid-2018. Teju, revolving around the life of an 80-year-old-woman, is an expensive and challenging film full of VFX and will take some time to roll hence the actress decided to go ahead with the thriller first.”

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi has already completed two schedules and will begin a third one from next month. It is a biographical film about the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi which is being directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and co-produced by Nishant Pitti. Kangana Ranaut plays the title role of Rani Laxmibai. The shooting will get over by January next year and the film is scheduled to release on April 2018.