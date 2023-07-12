comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.07.2023 | 11:02 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma earns a spot at Academy of Motion Picture Library; Nandita Das says, “Only when stories are rooted in their own contexts, they transcend cultures”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma earns a spot at Academy of Motion Picture Library; Nandita Das says, “Only when stories are rooted in their own contexts, they transcend cultures”

en Bollywood News Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma earns a spot at Academy of Motion Picture Library; Nandita Das says, “Only when stories are rooted in their own contexts, they transcend cultures”

The screenplay of this thought-provoking film, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, explores the impact of the food app service industry and its effect on the working class.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives' film Zwigato is directed by Nandita Das. The script she wrote, along with Samir Patil, has been invited to be in the permanent core collection of the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The screenplay of this thought-provoking film, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, explores the impact of the food app service industry and its effect on the working class.

Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma earns a spot at Academy of Motion Picture Library; Nandita Das says, "Only when stories are rooted in their own contexts, they transcend cultures"

Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma earns a spot at Academy of Motion Picture Library; Nandita Das says, “Only when stories are rooted in their own contexts, they transcend cultures”

The actress-turned-director wrote on Twitter, "Was most surprised to receive an email from the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture wanting the script of Zwigato for their Permanent Core Collection. Only when stories are rooted in their own contexts, they transcend cultures & become part of world cinema. Happy!!"

Zwigato had a worldwide release in March 2023 and the screenplay has now been selected for the Oscar Library, providing a valuable resource for students, filmmakers, and writers. Praised for its nuanced depiction of ordinary individuals who power India's economy, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival. This recognition further solidifies Zwigato's significance and celebrates its contribution to the world of cinema.

ALSO READ: Zwigato Trailer Launch: “Nandita Das told me, ‘Iss film ke liye mujhe Shah Rukh Khan bhi haan karenge, toh main unko bhi nahin lungi. I feel that you are suitable for the character'” – Kapil Sharma

More Pages: Zwigato Box Office Collection , Zwigato Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move…

Stree 2: Filming begins for Jio Studios and…

BREAKING: Mumbai’s iconic Eros Cinema to…

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue garners…

Jimmy Sheirgill-led heist comedy-drama…

Varun Dhawan to kick off the shoot for Atlee…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification