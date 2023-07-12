The screenplay of this thought-provoking film, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, explores the impact of the food app service industry and its effect on the working class.

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives' film Zwigato is directed by Nandita Das. The script she wrote, along with Samir Patil, has been invited to be in the permanent core collection of the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The screenplay of this thought-provoking film, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, explores the impact of the food app service industry and its effect on the working class.

The actress-turned-director wrote on Twitter, "Was most surprised to receive an email from the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture wanting the script of Zwigato for their Permanent Core Collection. Only when stories are rooted in their own contexts, they transcend cultures & become part of world cinema. Happy!!"

Was most surprised to receive an email from the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture wanting the script of Zwigato for their Permanent Core Collection. Only when stories are rooted in their own contexts, they transcend cultures & become part of world cinema. Happy!! https://t.co/XtFcI3t9Wn — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) July 11, 2023

Zwigato had a worldwide release in March 2023 and the screenplay has now been selected for the Oscar Library, providing a valuable resource for students, filmmakers, and writers. Praised for its nuanced depiction of ordinary individuals who power India's economy, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival. This recognition further solidifies Zwigato's significance and celebrates its contribution to the world of cinema.

