The Supreme Court refused to hear an urgent appeal against an order by the Allahabad High Court that directed the makers of the controversial film Adipurush to appear before it on July 27. The film, which is a retelling of the epic Ramayana, has been criticized for its dialogues and use of colloquial language.

Supreme Court refuses to hear urgent mentioning against HC order summoning makers of Adipurush

The high court had ordered the makers of the film, including director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir, to appear before it on July 27. It had also directed the central government to constitute a five-member committee to give its views on the film. The matter will be heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked the counsel for the makers of the film to mention the appeal again tomorrow.

The high court had issued the order on June 30, after hearing two separate petitions filed by Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the film. The petitioners had argued that the film's dialogues and use of colloquial language were disrespectful to the Hindu god Rama.

The high court had said that the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will file their personal affidavits apprising it as to whether the guidelines for certification of the film for public exhibition have been followed in letter and spirit.

The Supreme Court's decision on whether to stay the high court's order will be closely watched by the film industry. The case has also raised questions about the freedom of expression in India. The Supreme Court's decision not to hear the appeal today means that the makers of the film will have to appear before the Allahabad High Court on July 27. The high court will then decide whether to ban the film or not.

