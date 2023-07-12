EXCLUSIVE: BJP leader Mayank Madhur to sue Kangana Ranaut and the makers of Tejas for failing to give him a role as promised and non-payment of dues: “She made a commitment and she didn’t adhere to it”

On Sunday, July 9, an article appeared in Dainik Bhaskar that said that Mayank Madhur, BJP leader and Kangana Ranaut’s political advisor and family friend, has decided to move court against the actress and the producers of Tejas. Mayank was quoted in the article stating that he helped in getting permissions for the filming of Kangana's films He further added that he arranged Kangana, her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel, RSVP creative producer Salona Bains Joshi and director Sarvesh Mewara's meeting with the defence minister Rajnath Singh. In return, Kangana and Sarvesh had promised to give him a 15-minute role in Tejas.

Mayank Madhur then revealed that after the meeting with Rajnath Singh, his role was shortened considerably. And when he asked for payment for his services, he was given false promises. Hence, he decided to sue Kangana and the makers of the film.

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Mayank Madhur and he said, “I was the one who arranged Kangana Ranaut’s meetings with the various chief ministers like Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji, Hemant Biswa ji and also Rajnath Singh ji. I helped with securing permissions for her films like Dhaakad, Tiku Weds Sheru, Tejas, Emergency etc. I also managed her various cases.”

When asked how he knew the National Award-winning actress, Mayank replied, “Kangana and I go back a long way. I met her when she used to do theatre at Asmita. At that time, I was a journalist at Deshbandu. I also worked for Navbharat Times, India Today, News 24 etc.”

Did he ever sign an agreement or contract regarding his role and its length in Tejas? Mayank Madhur answered, “No. These discussions took place in front of Rajnath Singh ji and also before we met the minister at The Leela Hotel in New Delhi. When a friend asks you for help, you don’t sign an agreement. It all works on trust. And she’s like family. My issue is that she made a commitment and she didn’t adhere to it.”

He further said, “For two years, she was trying to get permission to shoot Tejas in certain locations but her efforts were futile. I got it arranged in a day. The meeting with Rajnath Singh ji was supposed to be only for 10 minutes. But it went on for nearly two hours. I told the minister, ‘Apni hi bacchi hai. Please inki help kar dijiye’. I even asked Rajnath ji to give the mahurat clap for Tejas. But he couldn’t make it as he was busy with some work. Then as the film went on floors, Kangana would remind me that my shoot will soon happen but would also tell me ‘Aap Lucknow, Moradabad, Delhi ke shoot ka permission karwa dijiye’. She also asked me to get permission to shoot in Rajasthan and at air force bases. Meanwhile, the length of my role kept getting shorter. Then I was told to come to shoot for a 1 or 2-minute appearance. I made it clear that I am not interested.”

Mayank Madhur has been credited under ‘Special Thanks’ in Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Kangana Ranaut. Mayank added, “For that film, she had assured me that I’ll be credited as associate producer. That didn’t happen and then she asked me to come on board for Tejas and Emergency. I even asked her why I should do so. After all, my political career is going fine. I asked her what my role in Tejas will be. To which she said that she wants my help in securing permissions. The director of Tejas, Sarvesh Mewara, has cheated me. Kangana had assured me that before the release of the film, she would arrange for my fees. But she’s not talking about it and now putting the ball in the court of the film’s makers. Hence, I decided to go to the court.”

When asked about his plan of action, Mayank Madhur chose not to divulge details, “I’ll not reveal right now when I plan to go to the court, which court I’d be approaching and how exactly will I stop the film’s release. I want to get the makers arrested. I have taken guidance from the former chief justice of India to understand how I can take the matter further. I have even spoken to the chief ministers, PMO, home ministry etc to ensure that arrest warrants can be issued immediately from various states. Everything will be done as per the legalities.”

Will he want to issue an arrest warrant against Kangana Ranaut as well? Mayank Madhur stated, “warrant will be issued against everyone who dealt with me and who cheated me, that is, the director, the producer and the actress etc. It was Kangana who got the director and producer involved.”

Kangana Ranaut’s team reached out to Mayank Madhur after the Dainik Bhaskar story was out. He revealed, “I spoke to her sister Rangoli. She has asked me to hold for a few days so that she can speak to the makers and get this thing sorted. I have agreed to it as Kangana is a friend and like a family member. But if I don’t get justice by then, then I’ll make sure I’ll stop the film’s release.”

Mayank Madhur signed off by talking about his main line of work, “I advise 156 central ministers, MLAs, MLC, and governors about their social media posts and their speeches in the assembly. In fact, I also write poetries and shayaris. I was the one who wrote the legendary quote ‘Aaj mera ghar toota hai, kal tera ghamand tootega’ after Kangana’s house was partly demolished by the Uddhav Thackeray government. She then posted it on her social media handle. I helped her tremendously during that crisis and was her legal advisor for her numerous cases. I even got her Y-security arranged in 24 hours.”

