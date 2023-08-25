Yukti Kapoor will be seen alongside Mudit Nayar on the show and will be seen playing a single mother on the show.

Yukti Kapoor aka Kirti shares her excitement to be a part of Keh Doon Tumhein; says, “Kirti has different layers to her character”

Set in Panchgani, Star Plus is all set to present the never-seen-before gripping murder mystery and love story, Keh Doon Tumhein to its audience. Starring Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in the lead roles of Kirti and Vikrant respectively, the show aims to keep the audience at the edge of their seats with its riveting plot and gripping storyline.

Yukti Kapoor aka Kirti shares her excitement to be a part of Keh Doon Tumhein; says, “Kirti has different layers to her character”

Yukti Kapoor is excited to feature in a thriller genre show for the first time and speaking about the same, she said, " I am extremely elated to be a part of Keh Doon Tumhein. This is for the first time that I’ll be a part of a thriller genre murder mystery show. Kirti has different layers to her character and varied emotions which will be an interesting part to portray. I hope the audience showers us with love and appreciation." In the recently released promo, Kriti is seen playing the role of a single mother.

Talking about the promo, it features a thrilling first encounter between Kirti and Vikrant. Kirti is seen travelling with her son and ends up meeting Vikrant, when her car breaks down. Je drops them at their destination. But nothing about journey is as it seems, and it is full of mysteries. While the journey gives a glimpse of the chemistry between the two leads, it ends with a shocking twist where you get a glimpse of several shades of the character.

Going by the clip, the tone of the show is said to be serious and dark, and at the same time, the audience will be treated to some romance and love. The show is expected to take you on a nail-biting journey as audiences are left puzzled about the various plots and twists introduced in this murder mystery.

Produced by Vajra Productions, Keh Doon Tumhein is set to air on Star Plus from September 4 at 11 pm from Monday to Sunday.

Also Read: Star Plus launches a never-seen-before murder mystery show Keh Doon Tumhein starring Mudit Nayar and Yukti Kapoor

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.