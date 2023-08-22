StarPlus has brought to its audience the never-seen-before gripping murder mystery and love story set in Panchgani, titled Keh Doon Tumhein. It stars popular social media influencer Yukti Kapoor and television actor Mudit Nayar in the lead roles of Kirti and Vikrant respectively. The show Keh Doon Tumhein will keep the audience at the edge of their seats with its riveting and gripping plot.

Star Plus launches a never-seen-before murder mystery show Keh Doon Tumhein starring Mudit Nayar and Yukti Kapoor

Recently, the makers dropped the promo for the show, where the audience witnessed the thrilling first encounter between Kirti and Vikrant. Kirti is a single mother, who is seen with her son. While travelling she ends up meeting Vikrant, who drops them at their destination. This journey is full of mysteries, so get ready to watch how the mystery unfolds. The tone of the show is serious and dark, but at the same time, the audience will be treated with romance and love as well. It will be intriguing to witness how the show takes you on a nail-biting journey as audiences are left puzzled about the various plots and twists introduced in this murder mystery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)



Talking about the two actors, Mudit Nayar, who kicked off his career in television in 2009, received a lot of love for his portrayal of Jeet in the supernatural drama Anamika and later gained fame with shows like Devanshi and later as a man with hearing disability in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. On the other hand, Yukti Kapoor has played some really strong roles in shows like Agniphera and has also experimented with her fair share of mythological shows. She recently gained appreciation for her role as a cop in Madam Sir.

Produced by Vajra Productions, Keh Doon Tumhein is set to air on Star Plus from 4th September onwards at 11 pm from Monday to Sunday.

Also Read: Sayli Salunkhe reveals the reason behind bagging the role of Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si; credits her ‘unique voice’ for it

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.