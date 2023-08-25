Hrithik Roshan has begun the final leg of the shoot for his upcoming film, Fighter. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Hrithik will be shooting for a week-long schedule in Mumbai, followed by a shoot at international locations.

Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor to shoot Fighter climax in Mumbai: Report

"It's a week-long schedule in the city wherein Hrithik and Anil Kapoor will be shooting for some dramatic moments of the film's climax. Following this, the team moves on to shoot for a party number. It's a song choreographed by Bosco–Caesar and will be picturized on Hrithik, Deepika, and the other members of the cast. The duo is all excited to shoot for their first-ever dance number over a period of 6 days in the city," a source said to Pinkvilla.

The source added that the film's director, Siddharth Anand, is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable cinematic experience for the audience.

"Siddharth loves to mount his films and display the scale in every frame. Fighter is his passion project and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable cinematic experience for the audience. From the action blocks to dramatic confrontations and the music – Siddharth is ensuring larger-than-life elements in all aspects. Music has always been the USP for his cinema, and the three melodies as well as the visuals of the three songs will be the talk of the town upon the launch," the source added.

Fighter is slated to release on the big screen on January 25, 2024. It is the third collaboration of Siddharth Anand with both Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and the first ever for the two leads together.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Cast of Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter, Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone to shoot special party anthem song

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.