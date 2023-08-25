Sanjay Dutt is set to play a Casanova in his upcoming comedy film with Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film, which is currently untitled, will also star Aparshakti Khurana and is scheduled to go on the floors in early 2024.

Sanjay Dutt to play Casanova in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s next comedy; Aparshakti Khurana roped in for pivotal role: Report

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a Casanova, who is also an extramarital affair specialist. It's a quirky and twisted comedy along the lines of No Entry. The protagonist will be joined by some actors from the younger generation, who will play the role of Sanjay Dutt's protégé."

The source added that the film will not get into the sleazy zone, despite dealing with the subject of extramarital affairs.

Aparshakti Khurana has also come on board to play a key role in the film. "Aparshakti has come on board to play a key role in this film. Like always, his character will have a lot of comic undertones and will share an interesting dynamic with Sanjay Dutt in the journey," the source said.

As per the report, the film will be shot over a period of 30 to 40 days in India. The makers have locked a quirky title too and will be announced at the right time. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that this is Sanjay Dutt's first out-and-out comedy film after a while. His upcoming films include Leo, Ismart Shankar 2, and Welcome 3 among others.

