Aditya Chopra is building the YRF Spy Universe brick by brick and his next offering is Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif which is slated for release this Diwali. On September 2, YRF launched the first poster of this action entertainer, and it promises to be an insane, jaw-dropping action spectacle as two super-spies Tiger and Zoya take on their most deadly mission yet. Furthermore, the poster also makes a reference to the rest of the films in the spy universe including Tiger Zinda Hai as well as the Hrithik Roshan starrer War and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

Tiger aka Salman Khan is the OG of the YRF Spy Universe as Ek Tha Tiger (2012) silently put the plan in motion to create slick super-spies that Indian cinema has never seen before. It was Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai’s (2017) success that cemented Aditya Chopra’s belief that he could incorporate two more larger-than-life agents Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan in War and Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan into his ambitious plans. It was in Pathaan that Aditya Chopra officially revealed that he was building the YRF Spy Universe, which is now the biggest IP in Indian cinema. The crossover of characters from this ambitious spy universe also started with Pathaan, which saw a union of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in an adrenaline pumping action sequence that celebrated the superstardom of these two cinematic icons.

YRF has officially revealed in the first poster of Tiger 3 that the plot of this film, the fifth from the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, will follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan. It signals YRF’s intent to tell audiences and fans that every film featuring these super-spies will be interconnected. Tiger 3 has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and it is also expected to star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

