Earlier in the day, reports came in that Salaar, the much-awaited film starring Prabhas, will not be able to make it on September 28 as planned. The makers didn’t respond to these speculations, making many wonder if the Prashanth Neel directorial is indeed getting pushed. But some time back, it became confirmed that Salaar will be postponed, thanks to Fukrey 3.

Postponment of Prabhas-starrer Salaar CONFIRMED as Fukrey 3 makers grab the September 28 slot

The makers of Fukrey 3, Excel Entertainment, announced that the comic caper will now release on September 28. The film was scheduled to be released on September 7 after which it was pushed to December 1. But with Ranbir Kapoor’s big-budget action extravaganza Animal also releasing on the first Friday of December 1, it was believed that the film will not release on the same day.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It is clear that producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to release Fukrey 3 on September 28 as they know that Salaar won’t make it on that date. Or else, they wouldn’t have gone for a three-way clash.”

Fukrey 3 will now clash with The Vaccine War. The film might surprise, just like Vivek Agnihotri’s earlier film, The Kashmir Files (2022). However, since both Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War belong to different genres, both films can co-exist if the content clicks.

Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma. Ali Fazal is missing this time. It is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. Fukrey (2013) was a sleeper hit, collecting Rs. 36.50 crores, despite starring a lesser-known star cast. Fukrey Returns (2017), meanwhile, was a surprise super-hit as it collected a huge Rs. 80.32 crores. Hence, Fukrey 3 can emerge as yet another hit this year.

Meanwhile, the industry is now wondering when Salaar will arrive in cinemas. A section of media has reported that it’ll now release on Sankranti 2024, though there’s no confirmation. Meanwhile, the trade is also excited that Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, will now face limited competition as Salaar has moved. The action drama releases in cinemas on September 7.

