The month of August was a great one for the industry thanks to the performance of films like Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Dream Girl 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Hindi version of Jailer didn’t get adequate shows due to the release of too many films. But it managed to trend quite well, surprising trade and industry since all the dubbed Hindi versions of South films that were released earlier in 2023 had flopped. But this Tamil blockbuster was an exception as it found takers in Hindi.

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that the Hindi version of the Rajinikanth starrer suffered a few cuts. As per the cut list, three modifications were requested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The visuals of the beheaded body were reduced and replaced with suitable shots. Similarly, the visuals of Muthu (Rajinikanth) holding a sliced ear were modified.

And that’s not all. The CBFC’s examining committee also asked for an audio cut. It asked the makers to remove the mention of blockbuster filmmaker Rakesh Roshan as ‘the name was used in a derogatory context’.

Once these changes were carried out, the Hindi version of Jailer was given a censor certificate on August 8. The film was passed with a U/A rating with the final run time of 165 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 45 minutes. The Hindi version of Jailer, like the original version, was released in cinemas on August 10.

The Tamil version of Jailer suffered more cuts. It went through 11 modifications, most of which were of violent and gory visuals being modified or removed. In a rare instance, the CBFC asked for the blood splash level in a few scenes to be reduced. A few changes in the dialogues were also carried out after which the censor certificate was granted on July 27, 2023.

Rakesh Roshan was recently in the news when his much-loved sci-fi classic, Koi Mil Gaya (2003), starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, completed 20 years on August 8. Then last week, when Chandryaan-3 mission was successful, the West Bengal Chief Minister mistakenly referred to Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma as Rakesh Roshan. The video clip went viral in no time.

