comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 02.09.2023 | 12:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 OMG 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » REVEALED: CBFC removes derogatory mention of Rakesh Roshan from Hindi version of Rajinikanth’s Jailer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

REVEALED: CBFC removes derogatory mention of Rakesh Roshan from Hindi version of Rajinikanth’s Jailer

en Bollywood News REVEALED: CBFC removes derogatory mention of Rakesh Roshan from Hindi version of Rajinikanth’s Jailer
By Fenil Seta -

The month of August was a great one for the industry thanks to the performance of films like Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Dream Girl 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Hindi version of Jailer didn’t get adequate shows due to the release of too many films. But it managed to trend quite well, surprising trade and industry since all the dubbed Hindi versions of South films that were released earlier in 2023 had flopped. But this Tamil blockbuster was an exception as it found takers in Hindi.

REVEALED CBFC removes derogatory mention of Rakesh Roshan from Hindi version of Rajinikanth’s Jailer

REVEALED: CBFC removes derogatory mention of Rakesh Roshan from Hindi version of Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that the Hindi version of the Rajinikanth starrer suffered a few cuts. As per the cut list, three modifications were requested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The visuals of the beheaded body were reduced and replaced with suitable shots. Similarly, the visuals of Muthu (Rajinikanth) holding a sliced ear were modified.

And that’s not all. The CBFC’s examining committee also asked for an audio cut. It asked the makers to remove the mention of blockbuster filmmaker Rakesh Roshan as ‘the name was used in a derogatory context’.

Once these changes were carried out, the Hindi version of Jailer was given a censor certificate on August 8. The film was passed with a U/A rating with the final run time of 165 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 45 minutes. The Hindi version of Jailer, like the original version, was released in cinemas on August 10.

The Tamil version of Jailer suffered more cuts. It went through 11 modifications, most of which were of violent and gory visuals being modified or removed. In a rare instance, the CBFC asked for the blood splash level in a few scenes to be reduced. A few changes in the dialogues were also carried out after which the censor certificate was granted on July 27, 2023.

Rakesh Roshan was recently in the news when his much-loved sci-fi classic, Koi Mil Gaya (2003), starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, completed 20 years on August 8. Then last week, when Chandryaan-3 mission was successful, the West Bengal Chief Minister mistakenly referred to Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma as Rakesh Roshan. The video clip went viral in no time.

Also Read: Jailer producer gifts Rs 100 crores from film’s profits to Rajinikanth along with BMW X7 worth Rs. 1.20 cr

More Pages: Jailer Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Postponment of Prabhas-starrer Salaar…

R Madhavan announced as the new FTII…

Hazel Keech offers a peek into her little…

Fukrey 3 release date changes ONCE AGAIN;…

Ayushmann Khurrana to start filming Sourav…

SCOOP: Farhan Akhtar opts out of Aamir…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification