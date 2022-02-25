Netflix’s South Korean zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead fame Yoon Chan Young has reportedly been confirmed to have contracted Covid-19. JTBC’s variety show Knowing Bros calls off filming for the show’s special episode featuring All of Us Are Dead stars.

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, on February 24, Yoon Chan Young used a self-test kit for Covid-19 ahead of his scheduled shoot for the JTBC variety show Knowing Bros (also known as Ask Us Anything), which planned to film an All of Us Are Dead special featuring multiple members of the cast. When Yoon Chan Young tested positive for the virus, he immediately halted all activities and underwent PCR testing, and Knowing Bros ultimately decided to cancel filming entirely.

“Yoon Chan Young’s PCR test results came back positive for COVID-19,” the actor’s agency said in a release on February 25. “Yoon Chan Young previously received two doses of the vaccine, and he currently does not have any symptoms. He will adhere to the quarantine guidelines of government health authorities.”

Yoon Chan Young, who rose to global fame after Netflix's hit zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead, recently shot for an upcoming episode of tvN's The Sixth Sense 3 as a guest. Shortly afterwards, the show’s cast members Lee Sang Yup, Lee Mi Joo, Jessi, as well as the head director of the program, all tested positive for Covid-19.

