Deepika Padukone proved herself quite a sport after a private screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi at Yash Raj Studios. She rushed to ‘Gangubai’ Alia with a tight hug, all ill will forgotten.

For those who came in late, after three back-to-back successes with Bhansali—Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat—Deepika was certain Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was hers for the asking. The epic director surprised Deepika by opting for Alia.

However, all the bitterness was washed away on Wednesday once Deepika saw what magic Bhansali and Alia created in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Deepika was seen hugging Alia tightly after the screening. The two then headed to Bhansali’s residence to party.

