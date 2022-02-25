comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.02.2022 | 2:11 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gangubai Kathiawadi Gehraiyaan Jhund Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Post Gangubai Kathiawadi screening Deepika Padukone hugs Alia Bhatt; duo head to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s residence to celebrate

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone proved herself quite a sport after a private screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi at Yash Raj Studios. She rushed to ‘Gangubai’ Alia with a tight hug, all ill will forgotten.

Post Gangubai Kathiawadi screening Deepika Padukone hugs Alia Bhatt; duo head to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s residence to celebrate

For those who came in late, after three back-to-back successes with Bhansali—Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat—Deepika was certain Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was hers for the asking. The epic director surprised Deepika by opting for Alia.

However, all the bitterness was washed away on Wednesday once Deepika saw what magic Bhansali and Alia created in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Deepika was seen hugging Alia tightly after the screening. The two then headed to Bhansali’s residence to party.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt answers fan questions; reveals how Gangu would react to social media hatemongers- “Himmat hai toh mooh pe aake bol na”

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection , Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Over Rs. 1.5 crore worth of antique props…

Wrestling champion Babita Phogat is the…

BTS win IFPI Global Recording Artist of the…

Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary…

Kim Kardashian requests court to 'ignore…

From god-daughter Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification