YRF is gearing up to introduce two major projects that promise to captivate audiences in 2025—Mandala and Akka. Both films are shaping up to be unique in their own right, with intriguing premises and strong creative teams behind them.

Yash Raj Film’s Akka and Mandala Murders: Netflix unveils first look of two thrilling tales of power and mystery

Mandala is set to take audiences on a thrilling ride into a world filled with adventure, suspense, and a gripping storyline. With a talented cast and a plot that promises twists and turns, this film has already sparked interest among moviegoers. YRF's commitment to pushing boundaries is evident, as Mandala is expected to break conventional storytelling molds, bringing a fresh cinematic experience.

On the other hand, Akka explores powerful emotional dynamics and familial bonds. This drama is built around strong characters and promises to delve deep into the complexities of relationships, making it a highly anticipated film for fans of intense narratives. Akka is expected to shine with its compelling performances and thought-provoking themes, making it a must-watch for those seeking heartwarming yet impactful storytelling.

Both Mandala and Akka reflect YRF's commitment to bringing diverse stories to the screen, and their distinct genres showcase the studio’s versatility. Whether you're in the mood for a high-octane thriller or a heartfelt drama, these films are definitely ones to keep on your radar in 2025.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, shares, “Netflix and YRF share a common vision of bringing exceptional stories from India to the world. Our collaboration has resulted in incredible global success stories that have resonated with audiences not only in India but all over the world and we are extremely bullish about what's next. After a string of successes like The Romantics, The Railway Men, Maharaj and Vijay 69, we are now thrilled to present two of our most ambitious projects to date — Mandala Murders and Akka. These two shows will mark the next chapter of Netflix and YRF’s association as we push our creative boundaries further, by taking the audiences through an immersive content experience like never before. Mandala Murders and Akka reflect our relentless commitment and pursuit of exploring path-breaking stories that are deeply rooted in India. Netflix, with its enormous global footprint, is the perfect partner for us to showcase India, its cultures, its stories, and our brilliant talents to the world. We are confident that together our dream run will rise a notch higher this year.”

