comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.02.2025 | 7:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2 Housefull 5
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Next On Netflix 2025: Ibrahim Ali Khan sets the stage on FIRE with his first stage appearance

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Next On Netflix 2025: Ibrahim Ali Khan sets the stage on FIRE with his first stage appearance

en Bollywood News Next On Netflix 2025: Ibrahim Ali Khan sets the stage on FIRE with his first stage appearance
By Fenil Seta -

The ‘Next On Netflix 2025’ event turned out to be a memorable affair. It began with a bang with Saif Ali Khan’s first public appearance after the unfortunate stabbing incident. Some time later, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan came on stage and along with Khushi Kapoor, they set the stage on fire with their electrifying chemistry.

Next On Netflix 2025: Ibrahim Ali Khan sets the stage on FIRE with his first stage appearance

Next On Netflix 2025: Ibrahim Ali Khan sets the stage on FIRE with his first stage appearance

After the dance, media expected them to speak. But they didn’t, preferably to keep Ibrahim’s quotes for later when the film’s trailer will be unveiled closer to film’s release. However, the paparazzi were not impressed and demanded that they pose for the shutterbugs. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor had left the stage by then. Producer Karan Johar called out Ibrahim by his nickname ‘Iggy’. Both promptly came on stage and the way Ibrahim posed confidently made for a great moment.

The hosts then described Karan Johar as ‘Jodi maker’ for introducing new pairs on screen. KJo quipped, “Lekin khud ke liye nahin dhund paaya.”

Karan Johar then continued, “If you want to watch true chemistry, toh woh aap picture mein hi paaoge. They are truly smashing together. When I saw them, I got FOMO of being young again. It’s a young, fun, spirited and high-energy film. You’ll find new age romance in Nadaaniyan.”

He continued, “We try with our sincerity and hard work to give more than hundred per cent. Whatever we are today and if we are standing here is because of talented writers and filmmakers. They are the heart and soul of each and every piece of content that comes out, be it for films or shows.”

Debutant director Shauna Gautam stated, “I am a 90s kid and have grown up on romance and stories which were about young innocent love. Nadaaniyan is also young adults romantic film and is for all those who enjoys the innocence of the first love.”

Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor unveil Nadaaniyan’s first song ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ at Next On Netflix, watch

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's debut…

BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan makes his first…

Sonu Nigam performs through “needle-like”…

IIFA 2025 Nominations: Kiran Rao’s Laapataa…

Abhijeet Bhattacharya backs Udit Narayan…

Kaveri Kapur's debut film Bobby Aur Rishi Ki…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification