Next On Netflix 2025: Ibrahim Ali Khan sets the stage on FIRE with his first stage appearance

The ‘Next On Netflix 2025’ event turned out to be a memorable affair. It began with a bang with Saif Ali Khan’s first public appearance after the unfortunate stabbing incident. Some time later, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan came on stage and along with Khushi Kapoor, they set the stage on fire with their electrifying chemistry.

Next On Netflix 2025: Ibrahim Ali Khan sets the stage on FIRE with his first stage appearance

After the dance, media expected them to speak. But they didn’t, preferably to keep Ibrahim’s quotes for later when the film’s trailer will be unveiled closer to film’s release. However, the paparazzi were not impressed and demanded that they pose for the shutterbugs. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor had left the stage by then. Producer Karan Johar called out Ibrahim by his nickname ‘Iggy’. Both promptly came on stage and the way Ibrahim posed confidently made for a great moment.

The hosts then described Karan Johar as ‘Jodi maker’ for introducing new pairs on screen. KJo quipped, “Lekin khud ke liye nahin dhund paaya.”

Karan Johar then continued, “If you want to watch true chemistry, toh woh aap picture mein hi paaoge. They are truly smashing together. When I saw them, I got FOMO of being young again. It’s a young, fun, spirited and high-energy film. You’ll find new age romance in Nadaaniyan.”

He continued, “We try with our sincerity and hard work to give more than hundred per cent. Whatever we are today and if we are standing here is because of talented writers and filmmakers. They are the heart and soul of each and every piece of content that comes out, be it for films or shows.”

Debutant director Shauna Gautam stated, “I am a 90s kid and have grown up on romance and stories which were about young innocent love. Nadaaniyan is also young adults romantic film and is for all those who enjoys the innocence of the first love.”

Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor unveil Nadaaniyan’s first song ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ at Next On Netflix, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.