Netflix continues to expand its slate of heartfelt love stories with Aap Jaisa Koi, a romantic film starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Vivek Soni, the film promises a touching exploration of love, laughter, and the unexpected turns of fate.

An Unconventional Love Story

Described as a heartwarming tale of opposites, Aap Jaisa Koi follows Shrirenu Tripathi (Madhavan) and Madhu Bose (Fatima) as they navigate a journey filled with emotional depth, humor, and unforeseen twists. The makers shared their enthusiasm, stating, "Aap Jaisa Koi brings together two opposites in an endearing tale of love and laughter. R. Madhavan and Fatima embark on a journey full of unexpected twists, heartfelt moments, and plenty of fun. We're excited for Netflix to be the home of this story, offering it to viewers across the globe to enjoy."

Backed by a Strong Creative Team

With Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra at the helm of production, Aap Jaisa Koi is set to deliver an engaging romantic experience. Madhavan, known for his charismatic screen presence, and Fatima, celebrated for her versatile performances, bring a fresh dynamic to this love story.

As anticipation builds, Aap Jaisa Koi is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of romance, humor, and heartfelt storytelling, making it a promising addition to Netflix’s growing collection of Indian cinema.

