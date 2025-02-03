Netflix has announced its latest high-octane thriller, Glory, a unique fusion of sports and crime that promises intense action, gripping drama, and deep-seated family conflicts. Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, the series is backed by Atomic Films and stars Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

Netflix announces Glory: Pulkit Samrat to make OTT debut with sports crime thriller of blood, vengeance and Olympic dreams

A Story of Blood, Betrayal & Redemption

At the heart of Glory is Raghubir Singh, a legendary boxing coach who is forced to reunite with his estranged sons, Dev and Ravi, after a brutal attack upends their lives. Old wounds resurface as vengeance looms large, and as Olympic gold hangs in the balance, the family must navigate deadly secrets, bitter rivalries, and the price of ambition.

Producers Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman of Atomic Films describe the project as a deeply personal story, saying, "Glory is a story close to our hearts. At its core, it’s a gripping murder mystery intricately woven against the backdrop of the high-stakes world of sports, bringing together two electrifying genres. With its propulsive action and relentless twists, Glory promises to keep audiences hooked. Partnering with Netflix has given us the platform to bring this bold vision to life for a global audience."

With Karan Anshuman (Inside Edge, Mirzapur) at the helm alongside Kanishk Varma, Glory boasts a stellar lineup of talent. The screenplay is crafted by Anshuman, Karmanya Ahuja, and Vaibhav Vishal, ensuring a sharp, character-driven narrative.

Executive producers Nishant Pandey and Arif Mir, along with Atomic Films, aim to deliver a high-intensity drama that blends the raw grit of boxing with the suspense of a crime thriller.

