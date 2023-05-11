The Jiah Khan suicide trial, that recently had its final hearing at the Special CBI Court, seems to have not ended. Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan expressed her disappointment in the verdict of the court after they acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of all charges due to lack of evidence. In a recent statement given to the press by Khan, she continued to not only assert that the case is ‘homicidal’ in nature but also termed the trial as ‘mockery’ of the Indian judicial system.

Rabia Khan calls the trial of Jiah Khan suicide case a ‘mockery of judiciary system’; asserts ‘CBI and prosecution have been compromised’

In a statement given by Rabia Khan, she said, “This case was on the wrong track from the very beginning. All the evidence were pointing to homicidal death. Sooraj Pancholi was accused of the wrong crime to start with. How can it be possible that police accused him of the crime when they had no evidence? All the evidence that I had given to CBI like forensic experts reports that pointed to murder was simply ignored and was never pr”oduced before the honourable court by the prosecution.”

She went on to accuse the prosecution and CBI to be compromised. The entire trial was a mockery of the judiciary system. The court was following a higher court order, pre-trial, the path they predetermined for the trial court to follow to give an acquittal to the accused only to close the case. In long ten years both the agencies of India – the police and CBI did not find one single piece of legally relevant evidence for suicide, it requires convincing evidence of an accused having directly driven the victim to commit suicide immediately before the act, and prove any abetment of suicide allegations against the accused Sooraj Pancholi. The burden of proof was so high, all the parties involved must have known the outcome but none of it made legally or rationally any sense.”

“During the trial it was soon obvious to me that CBI and the prosecution had been compromised, because they never established the actual cause of death. Let me repeat this: The actual cause of Jiah’s death was never established. No evidence were sent for forensic analysis by the court, Instead, the CBI simply used the preliminary finding of the police appointed post-mortem report as the cause of death due to asphyxia,” she continued.

Despite the verdict, Rabia not only continued to accuse Sooraj Pancholi but also called him ‘merciless’ for distributing sweets to the media. “Sooraj was an accused and he lied through his teeth and both the agencies throughout honoured his lies for reasons best known to them,” she accused as she concluded by adding, “The fact that he handed out sweets outside the courtroom illustrates this and sums up his mercilessness. Sooraj will one day have to grapple with the demons that he walks with.”

As per recent reports, the court also observed that the suicide-note submitted by Rabia Khan was also ‘fake’. On the other hand, Rabia Khan, in an earlier statement, has asserted that she would be approaching the High Court to take this case further.

For the unversed, Jiah Khan was found hanging in her Mumbai residence on June 25, 2013. The actress was then reportedly dating Sooraj Pancholi, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

Also Read: Jiah Khan Suicide case: Court claims Rabia Khan has raised ‘suspicion’ on herself

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.