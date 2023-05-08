The two-day extravaganza event IIFA Rocks 2023 is set to be held at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 26 and 27.

Excitement is in the air as the IIFA Rocks 2023 is around the corner. And, as per the latest buzz, the talented Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will be serving as a co-host. The actor, known for his versatile performances and effortless charm, is set to add a new spark to the glamorous evening.

Rajkummar Rao's presence as a host is sure to bring a fresh perspective and energy to the IIFA Rocks 2023. The actor, who has won accolades for his performances in films like Stree, Newton and Omerta, has always been appreciated for his wit and sense of humour.

The IIFA Rocks have always been known for their glitz and glamour, and with Rajkummar Rao co-hosting the event, one can expect a night full of surprises and entertainment. The two-day extravaganza is set to be held at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on 26 and 27 May 2023. Fans and Bollywood enthusiasts from all over the world are eagerly looking forward to the event, as it promises to be a memorable one.

The IIFA Rocks event is a prelude to the main awards ceremony and focuses on the music and fashion of Indian cinema. The event has been known to showcase some of the best performances from Bollywood's leading artists and promises to be a night full of entertainment.

