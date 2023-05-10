comscore

Vicky Kaushal to be the face of geared EV Bike Matter Aera

Vicky Kaushal tapped as brand ambassador for Matter Aera's Electric Bike with 4-speed gears.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Matter, a start-up driven by technology innovation, has developed a geared EV bike called 'Matter Aera' that features 4 Speed Hyper-shift gears. The brand has announced that it will be launching a campaign featuring actor Vicky Kaushal, who will showcase the brand and its product technologies in an engaging manner.

An official statement from the company read, “MATTER is gearing up to bring the change from India for the whole world into the sustainable future. And it believes that the persona representing the future-forward mindset of Indian youth is truly characterised by the award-winning film star Vicky Kaushal. His presentation of the brand will create that wave which will motivate the discerning youth of India to adopt the change.”

Mohal Lalbhai, Group CEO and Founder, Matter, said, “We strongly believe in the power of communication and human emotions that drive the message across. Our collaboration with Vicky Kaushal to present Matter Aera is with a shared goal of inspiring bikers towards the adoption of sustainable mobility, which is set to create a new norm in the future. We are excited to connect with our customers with our specially crafted communication carrying the message of adoption of future technology into mobility”.

Coming to the professional front, the 34-year-old actor was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, which was directly released in OTT. He has multiple projects in the pipeline including a Lexman Utekar directorial, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He also has a Meghna Gulzar directorial Sam Bahadur

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next titled Luka Chuppi 2, to release on June 2

