Yami Gautam Dhar is going through a fine phase currently in her career. Her performances in her recent films – A Thursday, Lost, Dasvi, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and OMG 2 – has been appreciated. She has also ensured that she signs projects of diverse subjects where her characters too are different from each other. Now, the actress has wrapped up what she calls ‘one of the most important films of her career.’ The movie has been shot entirely in Kashmir amidst security cover.

Yami made the announcement some time back on social media. She shared a picture and a video from the sets of her new film, which is yet untitled and is produced under the banner of B 62 Studios. While in the picture she displays a playful pose with a leaf, the video sees her taking part in a puja at a temple. She is seated with a masked man whose identity is not known.

Yami captioned the post, “Wrapped up one of the most important films of my career! Thank you to the entire Direction, Production team and our wonderful crew at #B62Studios. Thank you to the local people, security forces and authorities in Kashmir who took such brilliant care of us throughout the schedule. Thank you to the entire staff of The Lalit Grand Palace Srinagar for making us feel like home. Also had the great fortune of taking blessings of the divine Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla. Hope we are able to entertain our audience to the fullest with this mammoth of a film. Announcement soon.”

Although nothing about the film is known yet, going by Yami’s caption and the fact that it is shot in Kashmir indicates that it would probably be based on a sensible and serious topic that takes place in the picturesque valley.

