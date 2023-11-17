comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.11.2023 | 4:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Animal Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Yami Gautam wraps up shooting ‘one of the most important films of her career’ in Kashmir

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Yami Gautam wraps up shooting ‘one of the most important films of her career’ in Kashmir

en Bollywood News Yami Gautam wraps up shooting ‘one of the most important films of her career’ in Kashmir

Yami Gautam has thanked the people of Kashmir and the security forces for their support while shooting the film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Yami Gautam Dhar is going through a fine phase currently in her career. Her performances in her recent films – A Thursday, Lost, Dasvi, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and OMG 2 – has been appreciated. She has also ensured that she signs projects of diverse subjects where her characters too are different from each other. Now, the actress has wrapped up what she calls ‘one of the most important films of her career.’ The movie has been shot entirely in Kashmir amidst security cover.

Yami Gautam wraps up shooting ‘one of the most important films of her career’ in Kashmir

Yami made the announcement some time back on social media. She shared a picture and a video from the sets of her new film, which is yet untitled and is produced under the banner of B 62 Studios. While in the picture she displays a playful pose with a leaf, the video sees her taking part in a puja at a temple. She is seated with a masked man whose identity is not known.

Yami captioned the post, “Wrapped up one of the most important films of my career! Thank you to the entire Direction, Production team and our wonderful crew at #B62Studios. Thank you to the local people, security forces and authorities in Kashmir who took such brilliant care of us throughout the schedule. Thank you to the entire staff of The Lalit Grand Palace Srinagar for making us feel like home. Also had the great fortune of taking blessings of the divine Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla. Hope we are able to entertain our audience to the fullest with this mammoth of a film. Announcement soon.”

Although nothing about the film is known yet, going by Yami’s caption and the fact that it is shot in Kashmir indicates that it would probably be based on a sensible and serious topic that takes place in the picturesque valley.

Also Read: Yami Gautam on how Uri: The Surgical Strike became career defining: “It was one of the best scripts I have read in my life”

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals taking…

Neeraj Pandey's The Freelancer: The…

Mukta A2 Cinemas enters into agreement to…

BREAKING: Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan to…

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer…

Anil Sharma REACTS to Nana Patekar's slap…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification