Ankit Tiwari, who was travelling with his family, had to face multitude of issues ranging from delay in flight to luggage crisis during his journey to Kanpur.

Singer Ankit Tiwari had to face a major travel hassle during his journey via Indigo airlines and couldn’t help but lash out at them for lack of communication and inefficiencies in handling his journey to his hometown, Kanpur. He expressed his frustration on social media after facing a series of unfortunate events during his air travel.

Ankit Tiwari lashes out on Indigo Airlines; calls it, ‘the worst travel experience’

Ankit Tiwari's ordeal began with a delayed flight, which he was not informed about. The delay forced him to take a connecting flight to Kanpur, anticipating a 1:48 pm arrival. However, his plans went awry as he found himself stuck at the airport, still awaiting his luggage. The situation escalated when his belongings arrived on two different baggage carousels, a chaotic scenario that he and airport security had to piece together. The singer was also accompanied by his wife and daughter and found himself stranded in the middle of the airport along with them with no clear direction. Upset over the situation, Tiwari vented out and called out Indigo for their unprofessional behaviour on social media wherein he posted a long note voicing out his displeasure, highlighting the apparent lack of coordination and assistance from the airline staff.

Tagging Indigo Ankit posted on his Instagram story, “It has taken a lot of patience for me to finally share this about @IndiGo6E I have had the worst travel experience with them so far. Where I was going to reach my hometown Kanpur at 1:48 pm I am still standing in the middle of the airport waiting for my luggage and still haven’t received it yet with the staff being absolutely clueless with no time management or informative facilities available for their passengers. Since 45mins plus with my wife and daughter.. With having 0 concern about their passengers travel timing @IndiGo6E didn’t even have the courtesy to inform us about the shift in delays of their flights nor a basic belt change information was provided. Heights of carelessness and mismanagement. Absolutely disappointing!”

This isn't the first time IndiGo has faced criticism from prominent figures. Earlier, celebrities like Niti Taylor and Rana Daggubati also shared their unpleasant experiences with the airline, shedding light on multiple issues they faced during their air travel.

