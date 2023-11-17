comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to shine on Burj Khalifa with specially crafted 60-second teaser: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to shine on Burj Khalifa with specially crafted 60-second teaser: Report

en Bollywood News Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to shine on Burj Khalifa with specially crafted 60-second teaser: Report

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is slated to release on December 1.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is highly anticipated release of the year. The film, featuring a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, has already generated significant excitement with its teaser and songs. In an recent revelation, Pinkvilla has learned that a specially crafted 60-second cut of the film is scheduled to be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to shine on Burj Khalifa with specially crafted 60-second teaser: Report

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to shine on Burj Khalifa with specially crafted 60-second teaser: Report

Pinkvilla disclosed that a specially curated 60-second excerpt from Animal will illuminate the facade of the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with Bobby Deol, portraying the antagonist, will grace this grand event, accompanied by producer Bhushan Kumar. The goal is to generate substantial buzz around the film, particularly in overseas markets like Dubai, where Animal is one of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2023.

Dubai holds significant importance for Bollywood, and Shah Rukh Khan has established a tradition of promoting his films by frequently featuring glimpses of them on the Burj Khalifa. Now, it's the turn of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol to step into the spotlight and enthrall the global audience with an impressive presentation of their film on this iconic structure.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series, Animal is all set for its release on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Further talking about Rashmika’s professional commitments, she recently announced her 24th film which is touted to be a Telugu thriller film. She also has D51Rainbow, and the much-awaited Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule in the pipeline.

Also Read: B Praak records climax song for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, calls it a “Dream come true’

More Pages: Animal Box Office Collection

