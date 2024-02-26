comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 banned in all Gulf countries after Hrithik Roshan – Deepika Padukone's Fighter

Article 370 was released in cinemas worldwide on 23rd February 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The political thriller Article 370 finds itself banned in Gulf countries. This development marks the second film this year to face such censorship in the region after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter. While the film is garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike, the ban in the Gulf is another dampener on the Hindi film industry. With a weekend collection of Rs. 25.45 crore, Article 370 has already outperformed several recent releases. The film is also performing well in overseas centres like Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the USA and Canada.

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 banned in all Gulf countries after Hrithik Roshan – Deepika Padukone’s Fighter

The ban in Gulf countries comes as a surprise, particularly considering the region's thriving tourism industry and the continued presence of Indian movies being filmed there. While Indian cinema enjoys a dedicated fan base in the region, the absence of films like Article 370 emphasizes a concerning trend of censorship and limited cultural exchange. As per the news agency ANI, Article 370 has been banned in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

The high-octane action political drama, headlined by Yami Gautam and directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. Article 370 was released in cinemas worldwide on 23rd February 2024.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Dhar REACTS after PM Narendra Modi mentions Article 370 in his speech; actress says, Hope that we all exceed your expectations

More Pages: Article 370 Box Office Collection , Article 370 Movie Review

