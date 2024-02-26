Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor took her fans on a virtual trip to Harvard Business School through a recent Instagram post. On February 26, Kapoor shared a carousel of photos showcasing her participation in the India Conference at Harvard. For the unversed, the India Conference at Harvard is an annual student-run event that brings together leaders from various fields to discuss critical issues concerning India and its global connections.
One of the photos captures Karisma engaged in a video call on her phone, revealing her sister and fellow actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on the screen. While the nature of their conversation remains undisclosed, it hints at a potentially insightful exchange between the sisters.
In the caption, Kapoor expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "It was an absolute pleasure and honour to be a speaker at the India Conference at Harvard " (Kapoor, 2024). She further extended a shoutout to her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, for joining her virtually for an "impromptu but insightful chat.” The post also included a photo capturing a video call between Karisma and Kareena on the former's phone screen.
Speaking of the professional front, the 49-year-old actress’ last big screen project was Dangerous Ishq, which was released in 2012. However, she continued her acting career after an 8-year-long hiatus with her debut show, Mentalhood. She will be next seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.
The upcoming murder mystery also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi. It will start streaming on Netflix from March 15 onwards.
