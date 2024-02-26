comscore
Karisma Kapoor visits Harvard Business School as speaker for a conference; sister Kareena Kapoor Khan joins

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Karisma Kapoor visits Harvard Business School as speaker for a conference; sister Kareena Kapoor Khan joins

en Bollywood News Karisma Kapoor visits Harvard Business School as speaker for a conference; sister Kareena Kapoor Khan joins

Actress Karisma Kapoor took her fans on a journey to Harvard Business School through a series of photos shared on her Instagram handle.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor took her fans on a virtual trip to Harvard Business School through a recent Instagram post. On February 26, Kapoor shared a carousel of photos showcasing her participation in the India Conference at Harvard. For the unversed, the India Conference at Harvard is an annual student-run event that brings together leaders from various fields to discuss critical issues concerning India and its global connections. 

Karisma Kapoor visits Harvard Business School as speaker for a conference; sister Kareena Kapoor Khan joins

Karisma Kapoor visits Harvard Business School as speaker for a conference; sister Kareena Kapoor Khan joins

One of the photos captures Karisma engaged in a video call on her phone, revealing her sister and fellow actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on the screen. While the nature of their conversation remains undisclosed, it hints at a potentially insightful exchange between the sisters.

In the caption, Kapoor expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "It was an absolute pleasure and honour to be a speaker at the India Conference at Harvard " (Kapoor, 2024). She further extended a shoutout to her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, for joining her virtually for an "impromptu but insightful chat.” The post also included a photo capturing a video call between Karisma and Kareena on the former's phone screen.

Speaking of the professional front, the 49-year-old actress’ last big screen project was Dangerous Ishq, which was released in 2012. However, she continued her acting career after an 8-year-long hiatus with her debut show, Mentalhood. She will be next seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The upcoming murder mystery also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi. It will start streaming on Netflix from March 15 onwards. 

Also Read: Jeh turns 3: Heartfelt birthday wishes pour in from Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Sara Ali Khan

