comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 26.02.2024 | 1:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali set to bring Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix on April 12, see first poster

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali set to bring Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix on April 12, see first poster

en Bollywood News Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali set to bring Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix on April 12, see first poster

The film will showcase live music recordings done on locations capturing the rawness and the exuberance of each moment as Diljit & Parineeti sing live in the Akhadaas.

By Monica Yadav -

Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, is all set for its release. Premiering April 12, the film charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the “Elvis Presley of Punjab''. Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport the audiences to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner.

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali set to bring Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix on April 12, see first poster

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali set to bring Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix on April 12, see first poster

With the maestro AR Rahman helming the music for the film and Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics, the audience will once again get to witness the magic of a Rahman–Itiaz–Irshad collaboration. Adding to the excitement, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the songs! For the first time, the film will showcase live music recordings done on locations capturing the rawness and the exuberance of each moment as Diljit & Parineeti sing live in the Akhadaas.

The film is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is on Saregama.

ALSO READ: Netflix unveils first teaser of Imtiaz Ali-directed Diljit Dosanjh starrer Amar Singh Chamkila, watch video

More Pages: Amar Singh Chamkila Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to John Cena's ‘Bholi…

Yodha trailer to release on THIS date;…

Lahore 1947 cinematographer Santosh Sivan to…

Kumar Shahani, Maya Darpan and Khayal Gatha…

Priyanka Chopra boards Oscar-nominated…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification