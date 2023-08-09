Helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Yaariyan 2 is said to be a tale of friendship, romance and music.

The first look poster of Yaariyan 2 has been released, and it is sure to get fans excited for the film's release. The poster features the dynamic trio of Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri, along with a talented supporting cast that includes Yash Dasgupta, Anaswara Ranjan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier.

Yaariyan 2 first look poster out! Teaser featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri to release tomorrow

The poster is vibrant and colorful, and it teases a total entertainer that is brimming with fun, drama, romance, friendship, and music. The cast looks to be having a great time on set, and their energy is infectious. The teaser for the film is set to be released tomorrow, and it is sure to give fans a taste of what to expect from Yaariyan 2.

The film is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, who are known for their work on films such as Lucky: No Time for Love and Sanam Teri Kasam. They have a knack for making entertaining films with strong emotional content, and it is clear that Yaariyan 2 will be no exception.

The film is set to release on October 20, 2023, and it is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages. With its star-studded cast, talented directors, and exciting premise, Yaariyan 2 is sure to be a total entertainer.

