Filmmaker, Divya Khosla Kumar, is currently shooting in the UK for an unannounced film. The actor-director announced the start of filming for her eagerly anticipated movie on Instagram. However, she disclosed information about being hurt on the sets. Divya appears to have suffered serious injuries while filming. She updated her followers on Instagram about the same.

On Thursday, Divya took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures where she was showing the bruises she got. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy”

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans and industry friends were quick to show concern in the comments section. Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Be well soon!” Singer Mika Singh commented, “Get well soon.” Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Your hardwork will pay off. Wish you a speedy recovery,” while another user commented, “Hope you get well soon.”

Yaariyan’s second instalment, Yaariyan 2 starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri will now release on October 20, 2023. The film also features an ensemble cast including Yash Das Gupta, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier. Yaariyan 2 will be directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present T-Series films and Rao & Sapru Films production titled Yaariyan 2. The movie which will hit theatres on October 20, 2023 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari.

