Last Updated 09.08.2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail teaser to release tomorrow; first poster out!

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail teaser to release tomorrow; first poster out!

Backed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios, 12th Fail is said to be based on a true story.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

12th Fail is a story of determination and hard work featuring the talented Vikrant Massey in a unique role personifying the sentiment of the pursuit of success through hard work and perseverance. The poster has peaked everyone's curiosity about the upcoming teaser, which will be released tomorrow. Coming from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, this one will surely hit a chord with the masses as it's a story inspired by millions! A story that will resonate with each and every person in the country!

For the unversed, the upcoming flick is adapted from Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel of the same name. It is inspired by the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a village boy from an impoverished background who failed in his 12th standard exams. However, with his passion and determination, he became an IPS officer.

During the announcement of the forthcoming film, back in November 2022, VVC had said, "If an honest person is in a position of power, the world can truly change. I have seen that with countless IAS and IPS officers, I have come across in the process of writing this film. ’12th Fail’ is a tribute to all of them. If this film can inspire even 10 more officers to strive for honesty, 10 more students to strive for excellence… I will believe I have succeeded."

The film is slated to release in theatres on October 27 this year.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail to release in theatres on October 27 this year

More Pages: 12th Fail Box Office Collection

