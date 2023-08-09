Mulshi Pattern director and actor criticize Salman Khan for making a “mess” of their film through its remake Antim: The Final Truth

Filmmaker Pravin Tarde’s 2018 Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern became a critical and commercial success. Starring Om Bhutkar in the lead, the film told the story of the Mulshi taluka of Pune district. A young man gets frustrated with the dire poverty his family is subjected to after having to sell their farm and hence get goes onto the path of crime. Tarde also played an important character of a gangster in the film.

Mulshi Pattern was remade in Hindi as Antim: The Final Truth in 2021. The film was produced by Salman Khan and it starred Aayush Sharma in the lead while it was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Now, Tarde and Upendra Limaye, who played an important character of the cop in the original film, have slammed Antim and how it was made. Interestingly, Limaye’s character was played by Salman in the remake.

While speaking at a chat show on the Marathi digital platform Bol Bhidu, Limaye said, “After watching Mulshi Pattern, Salman took his collar up and kept saying, ‘What a film, what a film, what a film.’ But when he remade Mulshi Pattern, he made a mess of it (laughs).”

Tarde revealed that Salman, who was highly impressed by his writing and direction, had initially handed over the responsibility of directing Antim also to him. However, the many changes that were suggested by Salman compelled Tarde to quit the film.

Said Tarde, “Mahesh sir directed it while I didn’t have anything to do with that film. But today I would like to reveal publicly that I have still not seen that film named Antim; I am not going to show such daring because in my mind and heart there’s only Mulshi Pattern. And I came to know from people that Mulshi Pattern (is a better film).”

Limaye, who also acted in Antim, added, “No question about it. I have worked in both the films. I can tell you that the sincerity he (Tarde) showed in the film, which was from the soil (of Mulshi) was killed in the name of super fining it. I feel if they had remade it as it is, it would have still appealed.”

Agreeing with him, Tarde said, “This is what I was saying that they should just cast Aayush Sharma (in the main lead) and keep the rest of the team (of actors) as it is.”

During the course of the conversation, Tarde also said that there’s nobody as helpful and down-to-earth as Salman Khan in the film industry. In fact, Tarde also played the role of a local gangster in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

