Veteran actor-filmmaker Imtiaz Khan passed away at the age of 77 in Mumbai. The actor was the brother of legendary actor Amjad Khan and son of well-known star Jayant. He was survived by his wife Krutika Desai and daughter Ayesha Khan.

Jaaved Jaaferi shared a photo of Amjad Khan and Imtiaz Khan as he paid tribute to him. He captioned the photo as, "Veteran actor #ImtiazKhan passes on. Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being. #RIP bhai."

Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being.#RIP bhai pic.twitter.com/CPSGxD3IDH — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 16, 2020

Imtiaz Khan starred in several movies including Yaadon Ki Baarat, Dharmatma, Noor Jahan and Pyaara Dost.