Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.03.2020 | 2:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Yaadon Ki Baarat actor Imtiaz Khan, Amjad Khan’s brother, passes away at the age of 77

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor-filmmaker Imtiaz Khan passed away at the age of 77 in Mumbai. The actor was the brother of legendary actor Amjad Khan and son of well-known star Jayant. He was survived by his wife Krutika Desai and daughter Ayesha Khan.

Yaadon Ki Baarat actor Imtiaz Khan, Amjad Khan’s brother, passes away at the age of 77

Jaaved Jaaferi shared a photo of Amjad Khan and Imtiaz Khan as he paid tribute to him. He captioned the photo as, "Veteran actor #ImtiazKhan passes on. Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being. #RIP bhai."

Imtiaz Khan starred in several movies including Yaadon Ki Baarat, Dharmatma, Noor Jahan and Pyaara Dost.

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After a production house registers the title…

Coronavirus scare: Filmmakers and producers…

Coronavirus scare: Karan Johar led Dharma…

Rakul Preet Singh says she is okay with…

" />

Saif Ali Khan feels he is not an underrated…

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz to pair for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification