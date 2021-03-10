Bollywood Hungama

NBC Universal’s Promising Young Woman gets six nominations at the BAFTA 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The prestigious BAFTA 2021 nominations have just been unveiled and it’s certainly a mood of immense joy and jubilation for the entire Promising Young Women’s team. And rightly so. With as many as six nominations across categories, the American black comedy is well on course to bag the accolades at one of the most known and sought-after awards in the world of film/cinema.

Written, produced, and directed by Emerald Fennell in her feature directorial debut, Promising Young Woman has bagged nominations in the categories of — Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Original Score, Best Casting & Best Editing respectively. One of the first female-made films to have a take on the #MeToo movement, Promising Young Woman witnessed a power-packed performance by the lead actress Carey Mulligan in this candy-coloured but blackly comic thriller. Equally thought-provoking as it was dramatic, this NBC movie, with its path breaking female characters and storyline took one on a roller-coaster of emotions. Having had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2020, and a theatrical release in the US on December 25, 2020, there simply has been no looking back for the film that continues to win acclaim and accolades aplenty.

The entire team shall wait with bated breath on Sunday, April 11 as that’s the day when the winners of BAFTA 2021 will be announced.

