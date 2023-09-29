One of India’s youngest and hottest superstars, Kartik Aaryan is keeping extremely these days as he is currently shooting for Chandu Champion following the success of his latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha. As he usually keeps his fans updated with his latest happs, Kartik has just dropped a video from Kashmir, where he was shooting for his next and its all things hot and cold simultaneously!

It’s a wrap! Kartik Aaryan concludes a “power-packed action schedule” of Chandu Champion in Kashmir

Taking to his social media, Kartik posted a shirtless, thirsty video, raising the temperatures high as he looks extra hot, while he takes a freezing ice bath for the first time, in the river of freezing Kashmir with a stunning view around.

The actor was in Kashmir for his upcoming film by Kabir Khan and opted for this cold therapy after wrapping a power-packed Action schedule as he wrote, “Wrapping up a Power Packed Action Schedule with a First time experience of an Ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir."

From Shilpa Shetty to Huma Qureshi, some in the industry industry hailed Kartik’s healing style while some were surprised at his endurance ability to withstand such cold. While the fans couldn't rave about how hot the actor looks shirtless and ripped as he rocks the short hairstyle.

The first look of Kartik from Chandu Champion had left the internet in a frenzy as it once again featured the actor in a completely new look as he rocked short hair in an India label blazer. He shot his first schedule for the film in London and has now shot for another one in Kashmir. With the promise of Action, Kartik fans can hardly keep calm.

With Kartik’s character of Sattu continuing to win hearts from his latest release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, he will next be seen in the Kabir Khan directorial, Chandu Champion along with an Anurag Basu helmed love story and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

