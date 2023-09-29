CBFC takes Vishal's allegations seriously and says that strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved in a statement.

CBFC RESPONDS to Tamil actor-producer Vishal’s corruption allegations: “Any attempt to malign the image of CBFC will not be tolerated”

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has responded to actor Vishal's allegations of corruption, saying that they have zero tolerance for corruption and that action will be taken against anyone found involved.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CBFC said that they have noticed that some film producers and applicants still choose to apply through intermediaries or agents, despite the online certification system E-Cinepramaan being in place.

The CBFC warned producers and filmmakers against dealing with any intermediaries or third-party agents, and urged them to report any such attempts to the board immediately. The CBFC also said that they have taken Vishal's allegations very seriously and that strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved.

The board also urged producers and filmmakers to apply for certification well in advance of their scheduled release dates. Vishal had alleged on Thursday that he was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh to get a censor certificate for the Hindi version of his film Mark Antony.

The CBFC has said that they will investigate Vishal's allegations and get to the root of the matter. The board has also said that any attempt to malign the image of the CBFC will not be tolerated.

Actor Vishal's allegations on CBFC | CBFC says, "It has been noticed that despite the online certification system i.e. E-Cinepramaan in place and regular updates on new system improvements for the film producers/applicants, they still choose to apply through intermediaries or…



CBFC’s statement came hours after the Information and Broadcasting ministry said that senior officials have been deputed to Mumbai to probe the matter. On a related note, it is worth mentioning here that after Vishal shed light on the matter, producer Ramesh Vyas also claimed that he had to pay Rs. 5 lakhs to get his latest film, Love All, cleared.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ramesh Vyas asserted, “I had to pay Rs. 5 lakhs to get the certificate in 5 languages. Even then, I got the certificate for 2 regional versions 2 days after the release of the film.”

