Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against Aparna Thakur claiming to be a second wife of the actor with a daughter; demands Rs. 20 crore: Report

Ravi Kishan’s wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against Aparna Thakur claiming to be a second wife of the actor with a daughter; demands Rs. 20 crore: Report

Preeti Shukla's complaint reveals intimidation and extortion from Aparna Soni who allegedly demanded a staggering sum of Rs. 20 crore, under threat of framing false rape char.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravi Kishan is embroiled in a major controversy. The drama began when Aparna Soni, also known as Aparna Thakur, a resident of Mumbai, held a press conference in Lucknow, claiming that Kishan is the father of her 25-year-old daughter, Shinova. Allegations of denial of parental rights were hurled at the actor-turned-politician, igniting a firestorm of controversy.

Ravi Kishan’s wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against Aparna Thakur claiming to be a second wife of the actor with a daughter; demands Rs. 20 crore: Report

According to a report in India Today, in response, Ravi Kishan's wife, Preeti Shukla, took swift action, complaining to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. The complaint, which triggered the lodging of an FIR against six individuals including Aparna Soni, her family members, a Samajwadi Party leader, and a journalist, alleges a conspiracy to defame her husband and influence the ongoing elections.

Preeti Shukla's complaint reveals intimidation and extortion from Aparna Soni who allegedly demanded a staggering sum of Rs. 20 crore, under threat of framing false rape charges against Ravi Kishan. The FIR, lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, outlines a web of deceit and coercion aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Laapataa Ladies actor.

Aparna Soni aka Aparna Thakur countered the allegations, asserting that she had sent a legal notice to Ravi Kishan ten months prior, seeking financial support for her daughter's education, marriage, and future. Denying any association with criminal elements, Thakur expressed dismay at being embroiled in a legal quagmire. She claimed harassment and vehemently denied involvement in any extortion plot.

Amidst the legal battle, questions loom over the veracity of the allegations and the motives driving the protagonists.

ALSO READ: Ravi Kishan on the appreciation for his role in Laapataa Ladies, “Took 33 years for people to realize I am worth something”

Tags : , , , , , ,

