comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.02.2024 | 10:09 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Woah! This legendary male actor has a staggering jewellery collection worth Rs. 54.77 crore!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Woah! This legendary male actor has a staggering jewellery collection worth Rs. 54.77 crore!

en Bollywood News Woah! This legendary male actor has a staggering jewellery collection worth Rs. 54.77 crore!
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a revelation that has left jaws dropping across the nation, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, often hailed as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, has emerged as the proud owner of jewellery worth a whopping Rs. 54.77 crore! The astonishing figure came to light as part of the affidavit filed by his wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who recently filed her nomination papers for a fifth consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha.

Woah! This legendary male actor has a staggering jewellery collection worth Rs. 54.77 crore!

Woah! This legendary male actor has a staggering jewellery collection worth Rs. 54.77 crore!

Amitabh Bachchan, an icon of Indian cinema, has not only enthralled audiences with his stellar performances but has also amassed a fortune over the course of his illustrious career. With a career spanning decades, Bachchan has carved a niche for himself as one of the most revered and influential figures in the entertainment industry. The revelation of Bachchan's jewellery collection, valued at Rs. 54.77 crore, sheds light on the actor's penchant for the finer things in life. From exquisite pieces adorned with precious stones to timeless designs that exude elegance and sophistication, Bachchan's jewellery collection is a reflection of his discerning taste and opulent lifestyle.

In addition to his enviable jewellery collection, Bachchan also boasts a fleet of 16 vehicles, further underscoring his penchant for luxury and extravagance. Among his impressive collection are two Mercedes vehicles and a Range Rover, collectively valued at Rs. 17.66 crore. This fleet of luxury automobiles is a testament to Bachchan's stature as a true connoisseur of the finer things in life.

For Bachchan, whose name is synonymous with success and prestige, the revelation of his staggering jewellery collection and luxurious assets only serves to underscore his status as a true legend of Indian cinema. With a career spanning generations and a legacy that continues to inspire millions, Bachchan's life is a testament to the limitless possibilities that come with talent, hard work, and dedication.

As Bachchan continues to reign supreme in the hearts of audiences worldwide, his wealth and success serve as a reminder of the heights that can be reached through passion, perseverance, and unwavering dedication. With each passing year, Bachchan's star continues to shine brighter, leaving an indelible mark on the world of entertainment and beyond.

Also Read: REVEALED! Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan’s unbelievable bank balance: staggering figures of Rs 10,11,33,172, and Rs 120,45,62,083

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

1xbet Мобильная Версия Официального Сайта…

Что Такое Спин В Казино В Игровых…

Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta,…

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri:…

REVEALED! Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh…

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Mohit Suri's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification