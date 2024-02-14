In a revelation that has sparked widespread curiosity and awe, the esteemed couple of Bollywood, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, have unveiled their respective bank balances, shedding light on their immense wealth and financial standing. The disclosure comes amidst significant political and personal milestones for the Bachchan family, adding another layer of intrigue to their already illustrious legacy. Jaya Bachchan, a stalwart in Indian politics and a veteran actress, has been re-nominated by the Samajwadi Party for a fifth consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha. Her nomination papers, filed recently on Tuesday, not only underscore her continued commitment to public service but also offer a glimpse into her formidable financial assets.

REVEALED! Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's unbelievable bank balance: staggering figures of Rs 10,11,33,172, and Rs 120,45,62,083

According to the affidavit filed alongside her nomination papers, Jaya Bachchan's total assets amount to a staggering Rs. 1,578 crore. Her personal net worth for the year 2022-23 stands at an impressive Rs. 1,63,56,190, reflecting her status as a prominent figure in both the political and entertainment spheres.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor fondly known as the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood, boasts a personal net worth reported to be Rs. 273,74,96,590 for the same period. In addition to his financial holdings, Bachchan also possesses a collection of jewellery worth Rs. 54.77 crore and a fleet of 16 vehicles valued at Rs. 17.66 crore, showcasing his penchant for luxury and extravagance.

Jaya Bachchan's jewellery collection is equally noteworthy, valued at Rs. 40.97 crore, complemented by a four-wheeler with a price tag of Rs. 9.82 lakh. The combined movable property of the Bachchan couple is valued at an astounding Rs. 849.11 crore, with immovable property amounting to Rs. 729.77 crore, painting a picture of unparalleled financial prosperity. Amidst the revelations of their vast wealth, perhaps the most intriguing detail to emerge is the Bachchan's bank balances. Jaya Bachchan's bank balance stands at an impressive Rs. 10,11,33,172, while Amitabh Bachchan's dwarfs even that figure, with a staggering Rs. 120,45,62,083 in his account.

Interestingly, as per the affidavit, the source of the couple's combined assets varies, while Jaya Bachchan claims to have been accruing wealth from endorsements, her MP salary, and professional fees, Amitabh Bachchan has declared he derives income from interest, rent, dividends, capital gains, and revenue generated by a solar plant.

The unveiling of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's bank balances offers a fascinating glimpse into the extraordinary wealth and influence of one of India's most iconic couples.

