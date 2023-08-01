Ali Fazal and Hussain Dalal are set to captivate audiences at the esteemed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 with their latest cinematic offering, The Underbug. The psychological horror film, directed by Shujaat Saudagar will be having a special screening at the highly anticipated festival.

After winning at Slamdance, Ali Fazal starrer The Underbug to have its Australian premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

The Underbug made its world premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival where they won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Film. Now, the film is set to mesmerize audiences in Melbourne, taking them on an immersive journey through the depths of psychological horror. Expressing their excitement about the film's special screening, Ali Fazal said, "We are thrilled to have 'The Underbug' being showcased at the esteemed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Our first outing with the film was a stellar success and it’s personally a film that is close to my heart. It’s one heck of a trip and a genre I have never done before, and I’m so proud to be a part of it. The film is experimental in all the right ways and it’s thrilling that a whole new set of audiences at the festival will witness the film”.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is an annual festival that will take place between August 11 to August 20, 2023, showcasing a diverse range of Indian cinema to audiences in Australia.

Also Read: Ali Fazal on ‘Fukrey’, ‘Mirzapur’, life after marriage & Hollywood projects

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.