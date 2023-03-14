comscore

Bollywood News

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee discussing a probable new release date of Jawan – October 2023

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee discussing a probable new release date of Jawan – October 2023

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Pathaan has set new records at the box office in India and overseas. And now, the buzz about his next, Jawan, is already at an all time high. The film is actually the first Pan India film from Bollywood to celebrate Hindi and Tamil Culture. Bollywood Hungama has been informed that Jawan might not release on its already announced date.

"Jawan shoot is going on at the moment and the makers are working round the clock to wrap the film as soon as possible. Shah Rukh Khan feels that a film of Jawan's scale needs more time whereas Atlee is confident to lock the final edit of the film in time. Atlee believes that he has enough time to lock the final print of Jawan," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further said, "If not June 2, Jawan might release in October. Shah Rukh and Atlee will meet in a couple of weeks to decide on the final release plan on seeing the progress of the film on the edit table. Both Atlee and SRK want to deliver an uncompromised film and hence, they will take all points into account before deciding on the date."

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt to come together for Jawan

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

