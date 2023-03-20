The actor has filed a cheating case against Nadaar at Amboli Police station in Mumbai under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A probe has been initiated.

Actor-producer-director Deepak Tijori has filed a complaint against co-producer Mohan Nadaar of his film Tipppsy for cheating him of Rs. 2.6 crores. The actor has filed a cheating case against Nadaar at Amboli Police station in Mumbai under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A probe has been initiated.

According to a report in Times of India, Deepak Tijori filed a written complaint 10 days ago after Mohan Nadaar failed to send money. As per senior inspector Bandopant Bansode of Amboli Police station, “The actor and the accused had signed the contract in 2019 for the movie Tipppsy. The accused did not pay the money and the cheque issued to him kept getting bounced. We are probing the case, and no arrest has been made so far.”

“Nadaar took the money to pay for the location in London in September 2019. The money was paid after he promised to return, but he kept giving excuses and the cheques kept bouncing,” Deepak Tijori’s complaint read. As per the FIT, the actor alleged that the shoot for the film Tipppsy began in September 2019 in London. However, Nadaar failed to complete the project and incurred a loss of Rs. 2.6 crore.

Meanwhile, Deepak Tijori gained notoriety in the workplace after Mahesh Bhatt cast him in Aashiqui in 1990. Pehla Nasha, a murder mystery that Gowariker directed in 1993, was one of his productions. Many films, including Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, included Deepak's contributions. Soon he will be seen in Ittar and Tipppsy.

