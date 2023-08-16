comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar blocks Christmas 2024 for Welcome 3 starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi

Just like the first Welcome which released on Christmas of 2007, producer Firoz A Nadiadwala has decided to bring this family entertainer in Christmas 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The third installment of Welcome has been in the work for a while. It was recently announced that Welcome 3, titled Welcome to the Jungle, will star Akshay Kumar in the lead role with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi joining the cast in pivotal roles along with Paresh Rawal. Earlier, it was reported that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are now no longer part of the project. Now, the makers have locked Christmas 2024 as the release date for the third installment.

Just like the first Welcome which released on Christmas of 2007, producer Firoz A Nadiadwala has decided to bring this family entertainer in Christmas 2024. The film is expected to go on floors next year after Akshay Kumar wraps Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5.

Recently, Warsi confirmed the project by saying, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”

With this announcement, Akshay Kumar has now locked Eid 2024 for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Diwali 2024 for Housefull 5 and Christmas 2024 for Welcome 3.

