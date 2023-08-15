During the electrifying culmination of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on August 14, Salman Khan, the renowned host of the show, delivered a heartfelt compliment to contestant Pooja Bhatt for her exemplary cleanliness standards. Salman lauded Pooja's dedication to maintaining the restrooms within the Bigg Boss house, proclaiming that they had never appeared so impeccably clean.

Salman Khan opens up on cleaning toilets in jail and boarding school on Bigg Boss OTT 2; lauds Gadar 2 and OMG 2

In a heart-to-heart conversation with Pooja, Salman reminisced about his own experiences, recounting how he had engaged in bathroom cleaning duties both during his time at boarding school and even during his stint in jail. He candidly shared, “I have cleaned bathrooms. I used to live in boarding school. I am used to doing my own chores and then even in jail.” Salman underscored the significance of treating all tasks with equal respect, highlighting, “Koi kaam bada ya chota nahi hota.”

Amidst interactions with the contestants, Salman seized the opportunity to applaud the success of his fellow actors' films at the box office. He specifically mentioned the roaring achievements of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, both of which are currently causing a stir in theatres. He said, “Gadar machane wale Sunny paaji” and “OMG bhi bahut hi badi Hit ho gayi.” In an appreciative gesture towards the film fraternity's legacy, Salman extended a warm acknowledgment to the movie Dono, marking the debut of Sunny Deol's son, Rajveer Deol, alongside Poonam Dhillon's daughter, Paloma.

Coming to the professional front, the 57-year-old star was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released recently on the occasion of Eid 2023. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it also starred Pooja Hegde along with Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Vinali Bhatnagar. He will be next seen in Tiger 3 starring opposite Katrina Kaif. It also features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Salman Khan also has in Tiger VS Pathaan in his pipeline.

